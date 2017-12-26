Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.52. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $335.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $64.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/deckers-outdoor-corporation-deck-position-increased-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.