Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,281,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,012,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,766,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,462,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,407 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.41%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

