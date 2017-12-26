DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.01

News stories about DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DAVIDsTEA earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5634246766554 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDsTEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of DAVIDsTEA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ DTEA) opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.80.

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

