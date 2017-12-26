Curis (CRIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1504000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. ValuEngine raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Curis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 629.29% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curis news, CEO Ali Ph.D. Fattaey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 304,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Curis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,424 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

