Cue Financial Group Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Cue Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after buying an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,523,918 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,613,516,000 after buying an additional 2,361,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.74 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,838,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $2,849,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,818,239 shares of company stock valued at $861,251,645. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $514,910.00, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

