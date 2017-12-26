Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 26,306 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,762 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $468,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,541 shares of company stock worth $18,264,812 in the last ninety days. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc ( NYSE:MSM ) opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $5,322.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gabelli raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

