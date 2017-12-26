Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 44,433 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 878.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Horizon Pharma by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Horizon Pharma by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 643,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Pharma by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Horizon Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,433,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,440.00, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

