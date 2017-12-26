Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,809. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,101.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.07). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

In related news, VP Philip M. Kelley sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $1,193,212.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/crown-castle-international-corp-reit-cci-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-2.html.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.