Critical Review: AdvanSix (ASIX) and W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) and W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AdvanSix has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.R. Grace & Co. has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

W.R. Grace & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AdvanSix does not pay a dividend. W.R. Grace & Co. pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and W.R. Grace & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 3.64% 20.30% 5.64% W.R. Grace & Co. 8.54% 48.03% 6.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSix and W.R. Grace & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.19 billion 1.10 $34.14 million $1.58 27.10 W.R. Grace & Co. $1.60 billion 2.98 $94.10 million $2.13 32.99

W.R. Grace & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.R. Grace & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of W.R. Grace & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of W.R. Grace & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AdvanSix and W.R. Grace & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 W.R. Grace & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70

AdvanSix presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. W.R. Grace & Co. has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given W.R. Grace & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W.R. Grace & Co. is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Summary

W.R. Grace & Co. beats AdvanSix on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia. The Company offers ammonium sulfate, which is used by customers as a nitrogen-based fertilizer. It produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer as part of its manufacturing process. The Company manufactures ammonium sulfate fertilizers including Sulf-N and Sulf-N 26. The Company provides AdvanSix Aegis nylon resins and Aegis barrier nylon resins. Its nylon resins are a preferred choice in food, liquid, and consumer packaging along with mono/multifilament products, carpet fibers, automotive compounding and more. It offers Capran biaxially oriented nylon films.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications. The Grace Materials Technologies segment includes specialty materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials, used in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. It Grace Catalysts Technologies segment produces and sells catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications, including Fluid catalytic cracking catalysts (FCC), Hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC), and Polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports.

