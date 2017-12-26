Critical Contrast: LIN Media (TVL) and AMC Networks (AMCX)

LIN Media (NYSE: TVL) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LIN Media and AMC Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIN Media N/A N/A N/A $2.87 N/A AMC Networks $2.76 billion 1.26 $270.51 million $5.07 11.09

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than LIN Media. LIN Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMC Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LIN Media and AMC Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIN Media N/A N/A N/A AMC Networks 12.12% 948.45% 10.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of AMC Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LIN Media and AMC Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIN Media 0 0 0 0 N/A AMC Networks 1 9 3 0 2.15

AMC Networks has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%.

Summary

AMC Networks beats LIN Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LIN Media Company Profile

LIN Media LLC (LIN Media) is a local multimedia company. The Company operates or services 43 television stations and seven digital channels in 23 of the United States markets, and a portfolio of Websites, applications and mobile products. Its television stations deliver local news, community service, and sports and entertainment programming to viewers, reaching 10.5% of homes owning televisions in the United States. In April 2013, it acquired a majority ownership position in HYFN. On July 30, 2013, LIN Media announced that it had completed its merger with LIN TV Corp., with LIN Media, as the surviving company in the merger. In February 2014, the Company acquired Federated Media Publishing, Inc.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc. is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the Company’s international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the Company’s independent film distribution business; AMCNI- DMC, the broadcast solutions unit of certain networks of AMCNI and third-party networks, and various developing online content distribution initiatives. National Networks’ programming networks include AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA and SundanceTV.

