Critical Comparison: Actuant (ATU) versus Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Actuant (NYSE: ATU) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Actuant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Actuant pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Actuant has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Actuant and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 1 7 4 0 2.25 Mueller Water Products 0 2 6 0 2.75

Actuant presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Mueller Water Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Actuant.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -5.89% 9.29% 3.32% Mueller Water Products 14.93% 15.43% 5.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actuant and Mueller Water Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.10 billion 1.35 -$66.21 million ($1.11) -22.16 Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 2.40 $123.30 million $0.76 16.43

Mueller Water Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actuant. Actuant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Actuant on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co., Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co. segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Anvil segment manufactures and sources a range of products, including a range of fittings, couplings, hangers and related products. The Mueller Technologies segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The Mueller Technologies segment includes Mueller Systems and Echologics businesses. The Company offers a range of water infrastructure, flow control and piping component system products and services in the United States and Canada.

