Critical Analysis: Phillips 66 (PSX) and Valero Energy (VLO)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 2.11% 7.58% 3.48% Valero Energy 2.33% 9.87% 4.43%

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 and Valero Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $85.78 billion 0.60 $1.56 billion $3.97 25.41 Valero Energy $75.66 billion 0.53 $2.29 billion $4.61 19.77

Valero Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips 66. Valero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Phillips 66 pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Valero Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 and Valero Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 2 6 7 0 2.33 Valero Energy 0 10 9 0 2.47

Phillips 66 currently has a consensus price target of $93.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.53%. Valero Energy has a consensus price target of $79.63, suggesting a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Phillips 66’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Phillips 66 on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Chemicals segment consists of its equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), which manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics. The Refining segment buys, sells and refines crude oil and other feedstocks at refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates and aviation fuels, primarily in the United States and Europe, as well as includes the manufacturing and marketing of specialty products, and power generation operations.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Company owns logistics assets (crude oil pipelines, refined petroleum product pipelines, terminals, tanks, marine docks, truck rack bays and other assets) that support its refining operations. Some of these assets are owned by VLP, which is a midstream master limited partnership owned by the Company. VLP’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions. Its refineries produce conventional gasolines, premium gasolines and lubricants, among others.

