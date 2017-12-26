Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CarMax (KMX) to Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,940. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11,838.55, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 5,671 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $419,370.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,448. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 341,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after buying an additional 706,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

