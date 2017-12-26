CounterPath (CPAH) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CounterPath earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.2057802852505 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CounterPath (CPAH) opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.71. CounterPath has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

