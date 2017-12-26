Corium International (CORI) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) in a research note released on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Changes to the CORI model. We updated our CORI model Twirla segment to reflect changes made to AGRX, shifting our assumed Twirla launch to 2Q19 and increasing our pTS to 50% from 75%. We are maintaining our peak Twirla sales assumptions of $230 million in 2024. We have always assumed CORI captures a lower margin on Twirla sales in keeping with their manufacturing role that reduces the incremental value of the program relative to other proprietary projects. These changes did not alter our price target of $14.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Corium International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Corium International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 target price on Corium International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corium International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Corium International ( NASDAQ CORI ) opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.27. Corium International has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,100 shares of company stock worth $9,538,781. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corium International by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

