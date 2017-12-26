Corecivic Inc (CXW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXW shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (CXW) traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,643.05, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Corecivic will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 100.60%.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 115.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corecivic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 152.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/corecivic-inc-cxw-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.