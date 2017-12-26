Contrasting XPO Intermodal (PACR) & Ryder System (R)

Ryder System (NYSE: R) and XPO Intermodal (NASDAQ:PACR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryder System and XPO Intermodal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $6.79 billion 0.66 $262.47 million $3.69 22.88 XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A $0.23 N/A

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than XPO Intermodal. XPO Intermodal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryder System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. XPO Intermodal does not pay a dividend. Ryder System pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. XPO Intermodal has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryder System and XPO Intermodal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 4 4 0 2.50 XPO Intermodal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryder System currently has a consensus target price of $83.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and XPO Intermodal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 2.75% 10.72% 2.04% XPO Intermodal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ryder System beats XPO Intermodal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia. Through its FMS business, the Company provides its customers with various fleet solutions. In addition, it provides its customers to purchase a selection of used trucks, tractors and trailers through its used vehicle sales program. Its customer base includes enterprises operating in various industries.

About XPO Intermodal

Pacer International Inc. (Pacer) is a asset-light transportation and global logistics service provider. The Company provides its transportation services from two operating segments: intermodal and logistics. Intermodal provides intermodal transportation services (the movement of freight through trailer or container using two or more modes of transportation, which include rail and truck segments) principally to beneficial cargo owners (end-user customers), transportation intermediaries and steamship lines who use intermodal transportation. Logistics segment provides highway brokerage, supply chain management services, international freight forwarding, ocean shipping, and warehousing and distribution services to a variety of end-user customers. In April 2014, XPO Logistics Inc acquired the entire share capital of Pacer International Inc. In April 2014, it acquired Pacer International Inc.

