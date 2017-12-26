Contrasting Reis (REIS) & FirstService (FSV)

Reis (NASDAQ: REIS) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both real estate services – nec companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Reis has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.2% of Reis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Reis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Reis pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Reis pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstService pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reis and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reis 0 0 2 0 3.00 FirstService 0 6 0 0 2.00

Reis currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Reis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reis is more favorable than FirstService.

Profitability

This table compares Reis and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reis 2.45% 1.20% 0.91% FirstService 2.74% 24.16% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reis and FirstService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reis $47.53 million 5.06 $2.78 million $0.10 209.50 FirstService $1.48 billion 1.66 $33.59 million $1.24 55.32

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Reis. FirstService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Reis

Reis, Inc. (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States. The database contains information on apartment, office, retail, warehouse or distribution, flex or research and development, self-storage and seniors housing properties, and is used by real estate investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions. Its product portfolio includes Reis Subscriber Edition (SE), its delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises; ReisReports, aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises, and Mobiuss Portfolio CRE (Mobiuss), aimed at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions.

About FirstService

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions. FirstService Brands provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers in North America through franchise networks and Company-owned locations. The principal brands in this division include Paul Davis Restoration, California Closets, Certa Pro Painters, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection and Service America.

