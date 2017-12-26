Contrasting Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 2 0 3.00

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Performance Food Group does not pay a dividend. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $16.76 billion 0.20 $96.30 million $1.03 31.46 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $11.95 billion 0.49 -$138.18 million $0.31 71.42

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. Performance Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.62% 15.02% 3.60% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.64% 6.47% 1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products. It sells to independent or street, and multi-unit or chain, restaurants and other institutions. Its PFG Customized segment provides service to family and casual dining restaurant chains, and fast casual and quick service restaurant chains. Its Vistar segment specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages and other items nationally to the vending, office coffee service, theater, hospitality and other channels. Its products include a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, and desserts; a range of canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products, and snack and other products.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva. The Company’s segments include Retail, and Cash and carry segment. The Company’s Retail segment includes the banners Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Supermercado, Minimercado Extra, Posto Extra, Drogaria Extra and GPA Malls & Properties. Its Cash & Carry segment includes the brand Assai. The Company is engaged in operations of retail stores located in approximately 20 states and the Federal District of Brazil.

