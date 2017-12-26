Contrasting Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) and US Concrete (USCR)

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE: LOMA) and US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and US Concrete’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $670.82 million 3.94 $33.25 million N/A N/A US Concrete $1.17 billion 1.15 $8.86 million $0.71 113.73

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Concrete.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and US Concrete, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 0 4 0 0 2.00 US Concrete 0 0 3 0 3.00

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. US Concrete has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given US Concrete’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Concrete is more favorable than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and US Concrete’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina N/A N/A N/A US Concrete 0.99% 22.33% 4.31%

Summary

US Concrete beats Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the cement and concrete segment. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement and related products, such as lime, masonry cement, as well as concrete and aggregates. The Company offers Portland cement, lime and masonry cement packed in bags. Its products are mainly distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. The Company is controlled by Intercement Brasil SA.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc. is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites. The aggregate products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel. The Company’ other products include its building materials stores, hauling operations, aggregates distribution terminals, lime slurry, brokered product sales, a recycled aggregates operation, and concrete blocks. The Company also offers the ARIDUS Rapid Drying Concrete technology. As of April 10, 2017, the Company operated 155 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 16 volumetric ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 producing aggregates facilities, three aggregates distribution terminals, two lime slurry facilities, and one recycled aggregates facility.

