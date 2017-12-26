ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 5,440.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,547,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,980,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,821,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,772,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,066,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,774,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,462,000 after purchasing an additional 397,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 255.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,803,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,513.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66,351.14, a PE ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -57.30%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

