Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Comstock Holding Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $41.58 million -$8.99 million -0.84 Comstock Holding Companies Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 1,184.58

Comstock Holding Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies Competitors 153 369 815 9 2.51

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Comstock Holding Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Holding Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies -14.02% -94.21% -7.85% Comstock Holding Companies Competitors -3.69% -2.62% 1.14%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies competitors beat Comstock Holding Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had built and delivered more than 5,300 homes. The Company has built homes and apartment buildings in suburban communities, where it focuses on low density products. The Company’s apartment buildings are developed as rental properties to be held and operated for its own purposes, converted at some point to for-sale condominium units or sold on a merchant build basis. In March 7, 2012, Cascades II completed the sale of its Potomac Square Apartment project to an affiliate of CAPREIT Acquisition Corporation.

