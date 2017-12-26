Comparing Nanosphere (NSPH) & Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Nanosphere (NASDAQ: NSPH) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanosphere and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanosphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Nanosphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanosphere and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanosphere N/A N/A N/A ($5.39) -0.31 Fulgent Genetics $18.27 million 3.92 -$5.34 million N/A N/A

Nanosphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Nanosphere and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanosphere -99.68% -232.37% -65.52% Fulgent Genetics -0.36% 0.20% 0.18%

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Nanosphere on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanosphere

Nanosphere, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing an advanced molecular diagnostics platform, the Verigene System, which enables genomic and protein testing on a single platform. The Verigene System includes a molecular diagnostics workstation that is a single use consumable for testing. The Verigene System consists of a microfluidics processor, a touchscreen reader and disposable test cartridges. The Company is focused on the infectious disease diagnostics market. Its Infectious Disease Assays include Respiratory Virus with Sub-Typing (RV+); Respiratory Pathogens/Expanded Panel (RP Flex); Bloodstream Infection (BSI) Panels, which include Blood Culture – Gram Positive (BC-GP), Blood Culture – Gram Negative (BC-GN) and Blood Culture – Yeast (BC-Y); C. difficile (CDF), and Enteric Panel (EP). Its Human Pharmacogenetic Assays include Hypercoagulation (FV, FII, MTHFR Panel) and CYP2C19 Genetic Variance. It is focused on the infectious disease diagnostics market.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s test menu includes approximately 18,000 single-gene tests and over 200 pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels that collectively test for approximately 7,500 genetic conditions, including various cancers, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders. The Company’s gene probes are specifically engineered to generate genetic data that is optimized for its software, which enables to rapidly incorporate new genes into its test menu, develop new panels of disease-specific tests and customize tests for its customers.

