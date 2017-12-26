Comparing Banco De Chile (BCH) and The Competition

Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Banco De Chile to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

This table compares Banco De Chile and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco De Chile $3.62 billion $857.77 million 18.30 Banco De Chile Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 389.57

Banco De Chile’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Banco De Chile. Banco De Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Banco De Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco De Chile pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco De Chile has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Banco De Chile has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco De Chile’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Banco De Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco De Chile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco De Chile 24.17% 18.18% 1.74% Banco De Chile Competitors 18.60% 8.34% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco De Chile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco De Chile 0 3 1 0 2.25 Banco De Chile Competitors 2190 8511 8515 335 2.36

Banco De Chile currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.40%. Given Banco De Chile’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco De Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Banco De Chile peers beat Banco De Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Banco De Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile is a full service financial institution, which is engaged in providing credit and non-credit products and services in Chile. The Bank offers a range of banking services to its customers, ranging from individuals to corporations. The Bank’s segments include Retail, which focuses on individuals and small and medium-sized companies, where the product offering focuses on consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans; Wholesale, which focuses on corporate clients and companies, where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts and leases; Treasury, which includes the associated revenues to the management of the investment portfolio and the business of financial transactions and currency trading, and Subsidiaries, which corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.