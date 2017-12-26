Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Holdings Raised by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $214,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Columbia Sportswear ( COLM ) opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $5,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $747.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $766,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $55,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

