Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Columbia Property Trust worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Inc. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 409,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 455,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2,707.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $23.48.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.43 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 63.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Carpenter purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $132,077.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,298 shares in the company, valued at $466,245.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/columbia-property-trust-inc-cxp-position-lifted-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.