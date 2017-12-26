CMS Energy (CMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Unexpected weather conditions may result in reduced utility usage, thereby affecting CMS Energy’s performance. Moreover, increasing stringency of global environmental regulations on curbing carbon emissions during electricity generation remains a major concern for CMS Energy. Adverse decisions in regulatory cases may negatively impact the company’s earnings. Further, it is relatively overvalued from a historic perspective as well as compared with its broader industry, in terms of P/E multiple. However, CMS Energy’s focus on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters is impressive.”

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Shares of CMS Energy ( CMS ) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,498. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13,353.30, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David G. Mengebier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8,255.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

