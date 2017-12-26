CM Finance (CMFN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CM Finance earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.1233363725107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CMFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ CMFN) opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. CM Finance has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CM Finance had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 74.32%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. analysts forecast that CM Finance will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

