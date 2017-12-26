Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.96.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,963,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,190,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,860,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 306,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,297,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,977,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 717,021 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF ) opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,160.00, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore.

