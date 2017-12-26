Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

CZFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCBB CZFS ) opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of -0.32. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Dwight D. Rohrer acquired 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Graham, Jr. purchased 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,592 shares of company stock worth $97,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of the Bank and the Bank’s insurance agency subsidiary, First Citizens Insurance Agency, Inc It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers.

