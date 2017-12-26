Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,352.77, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services.

