China Life Insurance (LFC) & Emergent Capital (EMGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Life Insurance (NYSE: LFC) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Life Insurance and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 5.21% 10.32% 1.16% Emergent Capital -42.49% -12.80% -3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $81.43 billion 1.09 $2.88 billion $0.53 29.74 Emergent Capital $1.12 million 58.47 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend. China Life Insurance pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Life Insurance has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Life Insurance and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 4 2 0 2.33 Emergent Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Emergent Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance. Its Life Insurance segment provides participating and non-participating life insurance and annuities to individuals and groups. Its Health Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term health insurance to individuals and groups. Its Accident Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term accident insurance to individuals and groups.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., formerly Imperial Holdings, Inc., is a specialty finance company that invests in asset classes, primarily life settlements. The Company, through its subsidiary companies, owns a portfolio of approximately 630 life insurance policies (life settlements). The Company purchases individual policies and portfolios of life insurance policies and manages those assets based on actuarial and market data. The Company provides customized liquidity solutions to owners of illiquid financial assets in two markets, which include life finance and structured settlements. The Company focuses on lending to outright purchases of portfolios, to tertiary trades, as well as individual secondary market purchases. The Company invests in short and long-term life settlement investments.

