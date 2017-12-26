Chevron (CVX) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chevron has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $237,690.00, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chevron will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $145,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevron (CVX) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/chevron-cvx-earns-buy-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.