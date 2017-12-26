Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.60.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ CHKP) opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,660.00, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.
