Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ CHKP) opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,660.00, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

