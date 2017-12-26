Cavium Inc (CAVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

CAVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Cavium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cavium from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Cavium in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. Cavium has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.16 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cavium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavium news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 15,000 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,211.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 8,500 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $730,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,902,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavium by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 867,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,170,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavium by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

