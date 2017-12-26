Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in a research report report published on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ CATY) opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,470.00, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 50,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

