Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $116.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores ( CASY ) traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. 287,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casey's General Stores has a 1-year low of $99.76 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $4,170.00, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. analysts expect that Casey's General Stores will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.49%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

