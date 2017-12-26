Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total value of $283,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,339. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMGN ) opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128,070.00, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.62 and a 1-year high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

