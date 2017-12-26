CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,311,000 after buying an additional 1,988,866 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,215,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after buying an additional 2,496,043 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,574,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,337,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,273,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after buying an additional 1,008,023 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277,330.00 and a P/E ratio of -183.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $222.73 and a twelve month high of $268.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s payout ratio is presently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

