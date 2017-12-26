CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $237,383.75, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $125.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Chevron’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,766,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

