Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on January 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.011 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42,513.93, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.
