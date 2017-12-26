Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on January 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.011 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42,513.93, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

