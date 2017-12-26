Cambrex (CBM) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Cambrex (NYSE: CBM) is one of 105 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cambrex to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cambrex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cambrex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex 18.79% 23.42% 16.19% Cambrex Competitors -2,402.45% -68.50% -7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambrex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cambrex Competitors 885 3844 6831 181 2.54

Cambrex presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Cambrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambrex is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambrex’s rivals have a beta of 34.14, suggesting that their average share price is 3,314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambrex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex $490.64 million $81.67 million 16.43 Cambrex Competitors $8.17 billion $1.09 billion 155.15

Cambrex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cambrex. Cambrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cambrex rivals beat Cambrex on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc., Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l. Its products consist of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates. It delivers services, such as custom organic synthesis and process development; current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) manufacturing of API and intermediates from grams to hundreds of kilograms; cGMP analytical services; controlled substance research and development (R&D) and manufacture, Schedule II-V, and contract research. It has API R&D and cGMP facilities in the United States and Europe. It supplies over 90 generic APIs.

