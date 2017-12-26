California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,417 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quanta Services by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,097.55, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $39.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

