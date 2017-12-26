California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Newfield Exploration worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,542,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,459,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,683,000 after buying an additional 938,740 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,114,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,071,000 after buying an additional 872,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,105,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,209,000 after buying an additional 869,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,677,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,862,000 after buying an additional 760,793 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFX shares. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Newfield Exploration from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newfield Exploration from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. ( NYSE NFX ) opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,280.01, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita F. Romans sold 3,500 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $105,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,210,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

