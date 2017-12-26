California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.52 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 99,614 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE CSL) opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. FBR & Co set a $125.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

