California Resources (CRC) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) is one of 225 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare California Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 6.52, suggesting that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.55 billion $279.00 million -3.52 California Resources Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -23.62

California Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for California Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25 California Resources Competitors 1484 7711 12501 262 2.53

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.94%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given California Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -10.23% N/A -3.96% California Resources Competitors -302.38% 23.87% 5.61%

Summary

California Resources competitors beat California Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). As of December 31, 2016, it drilled 42 development wells with 37 wells in the San Joaquin basin and five in the Los Angeles basin, which included over 30 steamflood and eight waterflood wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced 36 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BBoe), including approximately 20 BBoe in the San Joaquin basin, 11 BBoe in the Los Angeles basin, three BBoe in the Ventura basin and 10 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas in the Sacramento basin. Its operations included 135 fields with 8,837 gross active wellbores, as of December 31, 2016.

