Brunswick (BC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of Brunswick (NYSE BC) traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 551,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,570. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4,887.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $207,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

