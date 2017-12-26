Brookmont Capital Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 280,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $222.73 and a 1 year high of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $277,330.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.3513 per share. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

