Brokerages Expect Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gener8 Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Gener8 Maritime reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gener8 Maritime.

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Gener8 Maritime had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Gener8 Maritime’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 1,508,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Gener8 Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $517.92, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

