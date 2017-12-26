Boston Beer (SAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.85

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.85 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 131100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.90.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boston Beer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2,249.69, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.73 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $186,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan N. Potter sold 439 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $75,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $395,983. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $237,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.0% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 104.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

